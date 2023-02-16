From 10th March to 21st April 2023, Icelandic artist Kristjana S. Williams will be exhibiting her extraordinary and immersive map-based artwork at London’s oldest map specialist, The Map House.

Maps have long been a source of inspiration for Kristjana’s nature inspired artwork, and The Map House has provided the antique backdrop for many of her iconic pieces. Home to the world’s largest collection of fine, rare and decorative original antique maps, as well as globes, prints, engravings, sea charts and even town plans, The Map House’s enviable collection continues to spark ideas for new artwork, enabling Kristjana to present different parts of the world in a unique and exciting way, using the maps to tell a unique story.

Kristjana: “The Map House is for me a treasure trove of discovery and I am delighted to be working with the team again in a partnership that goes back many years. Antiquarian maps offer a fascinating insight into the way humans have viewed the world over many generations, and it is a privilege to be able to incorporate the work of these skilled cartographers into my artwork.”

The ‘KSW x Map House’ collaborative exhibition will include new artworks and a curated collection of Kristjana’s world and London Limited Edition map artworks, as well as a pair of 3D original circular London maps, depicting the East and West ends of the capital. Both include antique Victorian engravings and historical references to London’s rich history. Another highlight of the show is a spectacular 3D world-scape, based upon a 16th Century Flemish navigational map, suffused in vivid green and covered with motifs from the natural world. Kristjana is also delighted to be showcasing a collection of pieces that celebrate the beauty and spirit of her native Iceland, from its volcanoes and northern lights, to waterfalls and architecture.

About the Artist

Icelandic born artist Kristjana S Williams studied graphic design and illustration at Central St Martins, and quickly gained critical acclaim as Creative Director of ‘Beyond the Valley’, a position she held for eight years. In 2011 she began creating fine art pieces as well as illustrating books and designing interior items. Her designs are inspired by nature, and her technique involves digitally and physically layering nature upon nature to mirror the symmetry that exists in all living things. Each piece is its own magical universe of exotic botanicals and vibrant animals.

Described by the New York Times as part of the ‘new antiquarian movement’, Kristjana’s three dimensional original work, Limited Edition prints and interior products feature Victorian engravings, which the artist has blended with verdant and exotic flora and fauna to stunning effect. Animals and insects are intertwined with lavish foliage, layered over ancient shipping maps and antique photographs. Fantastical new creatures are born, and what Kristjana calls ‘wishful forests’. These alluringly immersive two and three dimensional tableaus have won Kristjana many international awards including the Pentawards, D&D in book, a Clio Award and first prize in the New York Festivals Grand Prix.

Kristjana’s unique aesthetic, which is both mythical and modern, has led to collaborations with heritage brands such as Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Browns Hotel and Penhaligon’s as well as the iconic contemporary marques such as Paul Smith, Victoria & Albert Museum and London’s Shard. Kristjana lives and works in West London.

Find out more about the exhibition or works being exhibited by contacting maps@themaphouse.com or calling us +44 207 589 4325.

Follow us @TheMapHouse and @ThePrintGalleryLondon on Instagram for all the latest news at The Map House!